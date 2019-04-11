Disney: Frozen On Ice

The complete adventure of the Academy Award winning tale will be told live in this production, capturing the dynamic of two royal sisters, Anna and Elsa. Anna, a girl with an extraordinary heart, embarks on an epic journey to find her sister, the magical Elsa, who is determined to remain secluded as she finally feels free to test the limits of her powers. Rugged mountain man Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, the lovable and hilarious snowman Olaf and the mystical trolls help Anna along the way in this story about love conquering fear. Audiences will get to sing along with such musical masterpieces as “Let it Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Fixer Upper.”

APR 11,Thursday / 7:00 PM

APR 12, Friday / 10:30 AM

APR 12, Friday / 7:00 PM

APR 13, Saturday / 11:00 AM

APR 13, Saturday / 3:00 PM

APR 14, Sunday / 1:00 PM