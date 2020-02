DJ Krate Digga has over 20 years under his belt as a professional DJ. Schooled in turntablism by DJ Sicari while an undergrad at Kentucky State University, Krate Digga went on to form the Mos Wanted Crewin 1997 with DJ Sicari. Flexing his trademark musicality, Krate has shared stages with a multitude of esteemed artists including Eric Roberson, Raheem Devaughn, 112, MC Lyte, Brand Nubian, Tanya Morgan, Teedra Moses, The Foreign Exchange, Da Brat, EPMD, Big Daddy Kane, Dwele, and more.