Double Q Fool’s Day Comedy Fest is a chance to celebrate April foolishness with Lexington’s leading morning show for over two decades, The Bob & Tom Show. This will be Lexington’s largest April Fools comedy show with four nationally touring comedians, including Josh Arnold, Co-host of the Bob and Tom show. Joining Josh will be Bob and Tom Show favorites, Drew, Hastings, Pat Godwin, and Jeff Oskay. To purchase tickets visit lexingtonoperahouse.com.