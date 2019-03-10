Lockbox at 21c will kick off a new drag brunch series, featuring performances from local drag queens and a family-style brunch prepared by Executive Chef Jonathan Searle.

Tickets include a complementary welcome mimosa as well as a savory and sweet brunch. A family style menu will be comprised of: House made granola with Greek yogurt or oat milk; Sakshuka with spicy stewed tomatoes n’ peppers, poached eggs with grilled bread and lime; Lockbox fried chicken and biscuits with hot sauce and spiced honey; Stone ground Weisenberger grits with cracked pepper and fancy olive oil; and, dessert with some delectable monkey bread with lemon crema frosting.

Guests can rest assured during their inevitable afternoon nap knowing that they truly are giving; a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Lexington Pride Festival that takes place this June. (Note: Bottomless mimosas are unavailable during all drag brunches, but bottle service is recommended for maximum fun). Guests are encouraged to bring some dolla’ bills to holla at your favorite queens.