Drekka/ Timber Rattle/ Sinister Senile

Working under the name DREKKA since 1996, composer Mkl Anderson has toured, traveled, and collaborated extensively; all the while, collecting memories and building a very personal archive of sound that dates back to the mid-1980's.

California - TIMBER RATTLE is a roving, revolving and ongoing music project that continues to explore the connections between primordial sound, landscape, and the musics that have derived from the relationships to space and place throughout time. This contemplation manifests in a kind of "psyche-pastoral", a music both spatially vast and intimately inward-looking, which seeks to create a celebratory and reflective environment that shares a border with nature and silence.

SINISTER SENILE is one of many projects by experimental artist Kensaku Nishizato. Since 1986 the quest for new sounds and stretching the boundaries of traditional music has been a key factor that led to the evolution of Sinister Senile in 1999.