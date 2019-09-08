All Ages.

Tinderbox Circus Sideshow is one of the last remaining traveling "ten-in-ones" in the country. The show consists of a variety of working acts, girlie shows (or burlesque), and classic carnival appeal. The acts range from the classic circus side tent including The human blockhead, The human pincushions, the bed of nails, clowning, & fire eating...to more daredevil stunts the likes of balancing on wine glasses, eating glass, body piercing, weight lifting and more.