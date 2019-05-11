Down To Earth 2019 Community Benefit

Every May, the Down to Earth Garden Club holds a special plant sale community fundraiser at Woodland Christian Church. The plants are grown, nurtured and generously donated by each club member. This community benefit will be held rain or shine. Natives, Herbs, Fruits, Vegetables, Perennials, Wildflowers, Grasses, Hostas, Shrubs, Trees, Annuals, Container Gardens, Succulents, Irises, and many plants for sun or shade will be available for purchase during this spring event. A hand painted rain barrel, created by a local youth artist, will be raffled.