A combination of theatrical performance and equestrian power and grace, EQUUS Evolution will showcase the horse & human relationship as its evolved over time; from earliest man to modern times. We once relied on horses for transportation, agriculture, communication, protection and survival as a whole. Now our relationship with these sentient creatures has evolved to one of pleasure, mutual respect and admiration. The EQUITANA USA Evening Show – EQUUS Evolution will incorporate several turning points in history where use of the horse was pivotal, all the while being seamlessly choreographed to a mix of live and pre-recorded music. The 90-minute performance is a must-attend for families and horse enthusiasts alike.

The star-studded equine performance is slated to include appearances from premier performing arts trainer and legendary championship competitor Mario Contreras with special appearances by elite teams from the American Vaulting Association, International Liberty Horse Association, Culver Academies, Lynn Palm and Nic Roldan among others. Highlighting the artistic vision of Chanel Rhodes, select performers will include one-of-a-kind equine attire you can only find at EQUUS Evolution.