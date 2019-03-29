Eric Bolander Album Release Show w/ Derek Spencer / Laid Back Country Picker

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Eastwood Records will be re releasing Eric Bolander's The Wind with 2 new tracks, new artwork (designed by Jimbo Valentine), and a week long trio tour kicking off with this show. Joined by local americana country acts. 

Info
The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC
