Eric Bolander Album Release Show w/ Derek Spencer / Laid Back Country Picker

Eastwood Records will be re releasing Eric Bolander's The Wind with 2 new tracks, new artwork (designed by Jimbo Valentine), and a week long trio tour kicking off with this show. Joined by local americana country acts.
The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
