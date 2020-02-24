Everything is Science Festival: "Life in Technicolor"

Each year, a group of professors and students at the University of Kentucky along with local community partners work together to introduce the Lexington community to the science around us. Everything is Science is a science festival that will be held at different locations all throughout the city, with events happening Monday, February 24, 2020 through Friday, February 28, 2020. Our mission is to demonstrate how science is happening all around us and not just in research labs while allowing the community to come together and celebrate the science that makes the Bluegrass great.

All events are free and open to the public. No registration required.