Festival del Dia de los Muertos

Hands-on crafts such as sand mural making, painting sugar skulls, creating paper flowers and traditional flower crowns, face painting, dancing Calaveras, and glowing skull lanterns. A community altar hosted by by Bluegrass Care Navigators: bring photographs or other small memories from loved ones to leave behind on the community altar. Join in on the candlelight parade from the LASC to the Old Episcopal Burying Ground. Also featuring traditional music and dance by Casa de la Cultura Hispana de Lexington. Traditional food will be available for purchase.

Also: Art Exhibition including pieces from regional artists Jade Hollis, Victor Palomino, Adan Utrera, Debi Warford, John Darko, Tammy Wampler, Sarah A. Buzo, Rene M. Hales, Larry Grannis, Agustin Zarate, Maria Tinnell, Blake Eames, and Debra Booker