The Second Annual Fido Fest will take place in The Summit Square, located behind World of Beer in The Summit at Fritz Farm shopping center. Fido Fest is designed to celebrate pets, and to benefit the Lexington Humane Society. The event will feature pet “selfie” stations, kid’s activities, food and alcohol vendors, retail pop-up shops and live entertainment by DJ Forerunner from HOT 102.5.

Vendors include Lexington Humane Society, The Local Wag, Bluegrass Barkery, Steel City Pops and many more.