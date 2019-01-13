Film Screening: Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable

UK Gatton Student Center 160 Avenue of Championships, Lexington, Kentucky

All Things are Photographable is a documentary portrait of the life and work of Garry Winogrand (1928–1984), who took hundreds of thousands of images in New York, Texas, and California, constituting an encyclopedic portrait of America. His “snapshot aesthetic” was profoundly influential on generations of photographers, and the film assesses his talents as well as the cliché of the self-destructive genius.Winogrand was the recipient of numerous grants, and his work has been exhibited and collected by museums including the San Francisco Museum of Art; the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C.; the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; and the Jeu de Paume, Paris, France.

