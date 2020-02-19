Finding Neverland

Norton Center for The Arts 600 W Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

FINDING NEVERLAND tells the story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.

19875218_1473063972752154_1620334765699684431_n.jpg
THEATER & PERFORMANCE
