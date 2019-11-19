Fish Tank: Emerging Entrepreneurs in the Arts is a pitch competition featuring University of Kentucky arts administration students sharing their ideas for new Lexington-based arts organizations. Pitches will be judged by accomplished entrepreneurs and arts professionals from around central Kentucky who will give expert feedback to our new entrepreneurs about the feasibility and sustainability of their projects.

This year's esteemed judges include: Nan Plummer is President and CEO of LexArts, Lexington’s arts council and united arts fund. She has also worked as a fundraiser and museum director.

Sal Sanchez owns A Cup of Common Wealth, Chocolate Holler, Magic Beans Coffee Roasters and consults for businesses with a focus on business strategy and leadership.

Adanma Onyedike Barton is an Associate Professor of Theatre at Berea College. Professor Barton was the first African-American President of the Kentucky Theatre Association.

Professor Emeritus and founder of Arts Administration at UK, Dr. Geraldine Maschio, will serve as the emcee.

REGISTRATION: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fish-tank-emerging-entrepreneurs-in-the-arts-tickets-79575575689