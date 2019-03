Dopeslinger is a doom/sludge metal band from central Kentucky

Flummox: Playing dozens of shows throughout the east coast & the southern United States in support of these records, the band quickly became known for bewildering stage shows involving ridiculously loud amps, absurd costumes and props, genre hopping musical dynamics, bizarre improvisation, and taking crowd participation to a strange and sometimes creepy level.

The Last Qustion is self describes as 'scientific progressive metal.'