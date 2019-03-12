FoodChain FEAST

FoodChain presents the 3rd annual FEAST - a food event for foodies. FEAST features nationally acclaimed women chefs from around the country and talented women chefs from Kentucky. Enjoy creative food samplings by each of the 13 chefs, cocktails and more.

Proceeds from FEAST benefit FoodChain, a nonprofit now in it's 8th year, dedicated to bringing a new approach to connecting communities with fresh food by addressing issues of food deserts and food insecurity in Lexington.

In addition, six Kentucky-based chefs will be joining Central Kentucky beloved Ouita Michel to represent the local food scene, including: Toa Green, Crank & Boom, Lexington. Martine Holzman, Martine’s, Lexington. Kristy Matherly, Sunrise Bakery, Lexington. Samantha Fore, Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites, Lexington. Tanya Whitehouse, University of Kentucky Food Connection, Lexington. Kristin M. Smith, Wrigley Taproom and Eatery, Corbin.