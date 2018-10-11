Four Roses Tasting with Al Young

Al Young has worked for Four Roses for over 50 years, and is the Brand Ambassador as well as resident Historian for the storied brand. Al will share stories of the distillery’s history, its unique distilling process which includes 5 different mash bills and 2 different yeast strains, and will lead guests in a bourbon flight tasting that includes Four Roses Bourbon, Small Batch, and Single Barrel, as well as a Whiskey Bear Barrel Pick of the Four Roses Barrel Proof Single Barrel (if it gets bottled in time for the event).

Tasting Flight includes:

Four Roses Bourbon

Four Roses Small Batch

Four Roses Single Barrel

Four Roses Barrel Strength Single Barrel (a special Whiskey Bear barrel pick)

Date: October 11, 2018

Time: 7:00 - 8:00 pm

Location: Whiskey Bear

Ticket Price: $25

LIMITED AVAILABILITY - Online Registration Suggested.

Tickets available online at https://whiskeybearbar.eventbrite.com

Must be 21+ | Please Drink Responsibly