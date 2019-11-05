Frankie and The Witch Fingers

With their rowdy and visceral approach to live shows, each member brings their own devilry to induce an experience of bacchanal proportions. Using absurd lyrical imagery-soaked in hallucination, paranoia, and lust-the band's M.O. strikes into dark yet playful territory. This sense of radical duality is astir at every turn, in every time signature change. Airy vocal harmonies over heavily-serrated riffs. Low-key shamanic roots under vivid high- strangeness. Rambling stretches and punctuated licks. Cutting heads and kissing lips. All this revealing stereophonic schizophrenia that has flowed throughout their body of work: an ebb & flow of flowery-poppy horror.