Free Friday Flicks

Jacobson Park Athens Boonesboro Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40509

Celebrating 23 years, Lexington Parks and Recreation’s Free Friday Flicks offers summer entertainment for all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Pre-movie activities include children’s games and a petting zoo; local food vendors will be present as well. Visit event website for more details and film schedule.

May 31 | Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 7 | The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

June 14 | How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

June 21 | Mary Poppins Returns

June 28 | Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

www.lexingtonky.gov/free-friday-flicks

Jacobson Park Athens Boonesboro Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40509
