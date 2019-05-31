Celebrating 23 years, Lexington Parks and Recreation’s Free Friday Flicks offers summer entertainment for all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Pre-movie activities include children’s games and a petting zoo; local food vendors will be present as well. Visit event website for more details and film schedule.

May 31 | Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 7 | The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

June 14 | How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

June 21 | Mary Poppins Returns

June 28 | Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

www.lexingtonky.gov/free-friday-flicks