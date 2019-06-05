Freekbass/ Sammi Garrett

Freekbass is one of the world’s great bass players. He has been on the cover of Bass Musician Magazine, Bass Guitar Magazine/UK, three times, and has been featured in Bass Player Magazine numerous times. He has hosted master classes at “Bass Player Live” in Los Angeles and New York and “The London Bass Guitar Show”. And along with these bass superpowers, Freekbass has a funk music pedigree that is authentic. He has worked alongside funk legends, Bootsy Collins (who gave him his nickname during a studio session) calling Freekbass “The New Spritual Warrior for the Funk” and keyboard icon, Bernie Worrell, who guested on many of Freekbass’ albums and live projects. With special guest Sammi Garett, singer for jam fusion group Turkuaz.