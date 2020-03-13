Future of Fashion 2020

The Thoroughbred Center Paris Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

A 2-day multimedia art and fashion event featuring runway shows by 22 local and regional designers, visual art and multiple international dance a musical performances. The theme of the event is surrealism, inspired by Salvador Dali's work. The event will also include a hemp textiles design competition, a pop-up shop and an art silent auction to benefit Casa de la Cultura de Kentucky. Judges includes "America’s Next Top Model" contestant Laura Kirkpatrick.

859-576-0924
