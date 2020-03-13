A 2-day multimedia art and fashion event featuring runway shows by 22 local and regional designers, visual art and multiple international dance a musical performances. The theme of the event is surrealism, inspired by Salvador Dali's work. The event will also include a hemp textiles design competition, a pop-up shop and an art silent auction to benefit Casa de la Cultura de Kentucky. Judges includes "America’s Next Top Model" contestant Laura Kirkpatrick.
Future of Fashion 2020
The Thoroughbred Center Paris Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
MUSIC, OTHER, VISUAL ART
