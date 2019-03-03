Future Thieves/ People Planet

Future Thieves has a distinct sound, blending alternative pop vocal melodies with driving guitars and intricate rhythms. Their debut LP Horizon Line was released independently on October 23, 2015, and the song “Horizon Line” landed at #26 on Spotify’s US Viral 50 chart. Future Thieves spent the next year and change spreading their music in venues all across the States and Europe, hitting major festivals including Loufest, Bonnaroo, Summerfest, SXSW, Forecastle, Live on the Green, and WAM along the way. Live At Blue Rock was recorded in Wimberley, TX and released on January 13, 2017.