Gallery Hop: Intersection; MFA Show

Bolivar Art Gallery 236 Bolivar Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508-2932

Gallery Hop closing reception of Intersection, UK MFA students' first group show in the Bolivar Gallery. The work will be on display from the 8th - 16th, with the reception coinciding with Lexington’s Gallery Hop.

Curated by Holly Poole, featuring new work by Benjamin Erny, April Wright, Chelsea Clarke, Amalia Galdona Broche, Sophia Louise Goodpasture, Marika Christofides, Hannah Smith, Jonathan Forrence, Frank Geiser, and Jessica Page.

