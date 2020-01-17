Galler Hop: "100 Miniature Paintings in Water and Oil”

This month's exhibit at First Presbyterian Church features "100 Miniature Paintings in Water and Oil" by the Thursday Afternoon Painters: Patsy Corns, Katie Esser, Nancy Holloway, Francie Houlihan, and Cille Petit.

This group of friends has been painting together on Thursday afternoons for four years. Experimenting in a variety of mediums such as oil, watercolor and alcohol inks has been stimulating and rewarding. Inspired by the book, "BIG ART, SMALL CANVAS," the group decided to each do 20 small paintings in the medium of their choice. Subjects range from flowers to horses.

(Most of the paintings are for sale. The price for each painting is $42.40, tax included. To purchase, please see the office staff. Small paintings are usually displayed on a table using an easel. A miniature easel will be included with each purchase. Supplies limited.)