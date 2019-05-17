Gallery Hop: “Ikebana: Inspired by Nature" (Living installations by Brooke Pohl)

This exhibit will feature dazzlingly creative living flower and plant arrangements by Brooke Pohl atMill & Max Gallery, a non-profit gallery located inside the Lexington, Kentucky Shambhala Cultural & Community Center. Rooted in Japanese tradition, ikebana flower arranging combines the beauty of flowers with one’s creativity to open a path of self-discovery. The practice of ikebana allows one to slow down and look at nature. With an open heart, one can contemplate and connect with the heart or spirit of a flower to affect and let the spirit of one’s creativity flow— or flower. Flowers speak, we listen, we awaken, we create.

Currently the Deputy Director of the Cincinnati Sogetsu Branch, Brooke Pohl has been practicing and teaching Sogetsu Ikebana throughout the US and Canada for over 25 years.