The large-scale installation "MURMUR" has come to life at New Editions Gallery. Through the vision and creation of 3,000 4"x4" encaustic panels by Lexington artist, Patricia Baldwin Seggabruch, and the collaborative efforts of the aritst, her son Patrick, Julie Buchanan and Frankie York for the installation, the gallery is now filled with a flowing, soulful beauty. Inspired loosely by starlings murmurations, the extent of this project can only be fully appreciated in person.