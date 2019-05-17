Gallery Hop: “Sacred Mountains: Dobree Adams”

Recognized as one of Kentucky’s major contemporary fiber artists, Dobree weaves one-of-a-kind rugs and tapestries from her handspun yarns, spinning and dyeing the wool from a rare breed of sheep called the Lincoln Longwell. She uses handspun yarns in the many natural colors of the sheep (which range from white, silver, gray, brown, charcoal, to black) as well as dyed yarns that are painted by hand in the skein before weaving.