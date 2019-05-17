Gallery Hop: “Sacred Mountains: Dobree Adams”

to Google Calendar - Gallery Hop: “Sacred Mountains: Dobree Adams” - 2019-05-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gallery Hop: “Sacred Mountains: Dobree Adams” - 2019-05-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gallery Hop: “Sacred Mountains: Dobree Adams” - 2019-05-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Gallery Hop: “Sacred Mountains: Dobree Adams” - 2019-05-17 17:00:00

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Recognized as one of Kentucky’s major contemporary fiber artists, Dobree weaves one-of-a-kind rugs and tapestries from her handspun yarns, spinning and dyeing the wool from a rare breed of sheep called the Lincoln Longwell. She uses handspun yarns in the many natural colors of the sheep (which range from white, silver, gray, brown, charcoal, to black) as well as dyed yarns that are painted by hand in the skein before weaving.

Info

12928202_1299439626736953_6140794111401606990_n.jpg
Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
OTHER
to Google Calendar - Gallery Hop: “Sacred Mountains: Dobree Adams” - 2019-05-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gallery Hop: “Sacred Mountains: Dobree Adams” - 2019-05-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gallery Hop: “Sacred Mountains: Dobree Adams” - 2019-05-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Gallery Hop: “Sacred Mountains: Dobree Adams” - 2019-05-17 17:00:00