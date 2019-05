Carleton Wing shares with us the exploration of his “altered egos” pairing them with his “guardian angels”. A master at using digital collage for storytelling, Wing adds a unique embellishment to each of his altered egos and guardian angels. According to Wing, to travel with your altered ego is a choice but the guardian angel is on a more personal level and they choose us. He challenges us to find our own altered ego and/or guardian angel among the 50 artworks in the exhibit.