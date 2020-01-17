Gallery Hop: Altered Realities - An assemblage of hand-cut paper collages by Connie Estes Beale

× Expand “Everyone was Curious about the Giant Dandelion in Gertrude’s Field” Hand-cut paper on board, 12" x 12"

Altered Realities: An assemblage of hand-cut paper collages by Connie Estes Beale

Exhibit open Jan. 10 – Feb. 29, 2020

Stories make up our past, amuse our present, and inspire our future.

Collage allows the viewer, or reader, to interpret his own response to the images presented.

Fireworks become the sleeve of a gown; nickels become spaceships landing.

The more one looks, the more one sees, and a unique version of the tale is told.

The viewer’s relationship to what they see allows another page of the story to unfold.

Gallery Hop Reception: Jan. 17, 2020 | 5 – 8 p.m.

