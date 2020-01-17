Gallery Hop: Altered Realities - An assemblage of hand-cut paper collages by Connie Estes Beale

to Google Calendar - Gallery Hop: Altered Realities - An assemblage of hand-cut paper collages by Connie Estes Beale - 2020-01-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gallery Hop: Altered Realities - An assemblage of hand-cut paper collages by Connie Estes Beale - 2020-01-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gallery Hop: Altered Realities - An assemblage of hand-cut paper collages by Connie Estes Beale - 2020-01-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Gallery Hop: Altered Realities - An assemblage of hand-cut paper collages by Connie Estes Beale - 2020-01-17 17:00:00

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Altered Realities: An assemblage of hand-cut paper collages by Connie Estes Beale

Exhibit open Jan. 10 – Feb. 29, 2020

Stories make up our past, amuse our present, and inspire our future. 

Collage allows the viewer, or reader, to interpret his own response to the images presented.  

Fireworks become the sleeve of a gown; nickels become spaceships landing. 

The more one looks, the more one sees, and a unique version of the tale is told. 

The viewer’s relationship to what they see allows another page of the story to unfold.

Gallery Hop Reception: Jan. 17, 2020 | 5 – 8 p.m.

“Everyone was Curious about the Giant Dandelion in Gertrude’s Field”

Hand-cut paper on board, 12" x 12"

Info

12928202_1299439626736953_6140794111401606990_n.jpg
Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
to Google Calendar - Gallery Hop: Altered Realities - An assemblage of hand-cut paper collages by Connie Estes Beale - 2020-01-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gallery Hop: Altered Realities - An assemblage of hand-cut paper collages by Connie Estes Beale - 2020-01-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gallery Hop: Altered Realities - An assemblage of hand-cut paper collages by Connie Estes Beale - 2020-01-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Gallery Hop: Altered Realities - An assemblage of hand-cut paper collages by Connie Estes Beale - 2020-01-17 17:00:00
.