Gallery Hop: Creative Camera Club 49th Annual Competition and Exhibition

Creative Camera Club: 49th Annual Competition and Exhibition.

Lexington's Creative Camera Club is one of the oldest camera clubs in the country! For this exhibition, the LASC and the Creative Camera Club have reunited to promote interest and understanding in the art and science of photography. For the club's prestigious print competition, visitors will see over 120 photo images from Kentucky and far beyond. The exhibition will be displayed through January 3rd. Photos available for purchase.

Gallery Hop reception on Fri., Nov. 15 from 5pm - 7:45pm. Experiment with your own photographic image in the LASC's pop-up photo booth.