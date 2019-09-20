Gallery Hop: "Forest Portals" by Zoé Strecker at the Morlan Gallery

Exhibit on Display: September 10 – October 11, 2019

Forest Portals: Pine Mountain (Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall) is a 4-channel video sculpture that invites contemplation of the spectacular biodiversity in Kentucky’s old growth forests and the soil that supports them. The cracked screens are porcelain clay. Clay is dirt. Dirt is a foundation for terrestrial life, the shared site of the living and the transformed, home to human and non-human beings. This is a special Studio 300 exhibition located in Morlan Gallery’s side gallery. Studio 300 is Kentucky’s only digital arts and music festival and will occur on the campus of Transylvania University Oct. 3, 4.