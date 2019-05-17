Gallery Hop: Karen Spears Springate and Joe Molinaro

Karen Spears Springate taught at Eastern Kentucky University for many years, where she was a professor of painting and drawing. Karen has been honored with numerous awards and fellowships, including an Al Smith Fellowship from the Kentucky Arts Council, a Professional Assistance Award and a Professional Development Grant from the Kentucky Arts Council, two fellowships from the Kentucky Foundation for Women, as well as Research Awards from Eastern Kentucky University. Karen has traveled, taught and exhibited regionally, nationally, and in Europe. Her work is represented in private and public collections in the United States and abroad. She resides in Lexington.

Joe Molinaro is a faculty emeritus at Eastern Kentucky University where he worked from 1989-2016, and he is the founder of Clayart. Molinaro co-founded the Virtual Ceramics Exhibition (1994), which was the first ceramics exhibit held entirely on the Internet. He is author of the book A Pottery Tour of Kentucky(2000) and regularly contributes writings on the ceramic arts to national and international ceramics publications.