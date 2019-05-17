Gallery Hop: Kentucky Wildlife

Starting with the painter and naturalist John James Audubon (1785-1851), Kentucky has a long history with artists using paint and charcoal to capturing the state’s abundant wildlife. Before the development of photograph, the rendering of animals and birds was the chief practice for documenting different species for scientific journals and books. This practice is as strong as ever with many talented artists still using wildlife as their subject matter. Kentucky Wildlife will feature this diverse group of gifted artists that depict the subtle beauty of Kentucky’s animal life with paint and pencil.