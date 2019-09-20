Gallery Hop Opening: "Traces" by Patrick Adams at New Editions Gallery

A trace, a line, a suggestion…

the superimposed layers of human interaction with the landscape are the muses that define Lexington artist, Patrick Adams.

Drawn to the profound beauty of southeastern France known as the Vaucluse, this current body of work is an extension of his early landscapes and a departure to a freer less defined expression.

The large scale paintings radiate with this desire to communicate and share the mysterious beauty and magic of not only the Vaucluse, but of the natural beauty that surrounds each of us.

Opening reception: Friday, September 20th, 2019 5:00-8:00 pm for Gallery Hop.

Exhibition dates: September 20 – November 2, 2019

Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Saturday NOON – 6:00.