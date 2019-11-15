Gallery Hop: "Place Holder" by Robert Beatty

21c Museum Hotel 167 W Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

A site-specific installation by Lexington-based Robert Beatty is on view in Gallery 5 from October 2019 through January 2020 with a Gallery Hop reception on Fri., Nov. 15. In the darkened space, Robert Beatty’s repeated concrete forms suggest the design of an ancient ruin, a future dystopia, or perhaps a message written in an alien language. Cameras on each side record the city in real time, projecting it on to the walls surrounding the table. As viewers approach, they are caught on camera and their images are projected on the walls, becoming part of the installation.

21C_LEX-19v2-1100x620.jpg
21c Museum Hotel 167 W Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
