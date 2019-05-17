Gallery Hop: "Portals and Passages: New Work from Lina Tharsing and Robert Morgan"

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

This joint exhibition featuring the work of Lexington artists Robert Morgan and Lina Tharsing will featuring 11 new paintings of Tharsing's and six new sculptures by Morgan.

The exhibition will run from Friday, May 17th (Gallery Hop) through June 5th.

It is not an irregular phenomenon for an individual who has come close to death to report having seen a brightly lit tunnel surrounded by darkness before being revived. Reports of such experiences date to the earliest periods of written history. For some, the commonality of this vision provides hard evidence for a world beyond the one we experience during our lifetimes. Others have sought scientific explanations to situate the phenomenon as a result of physiological processes that occur after clinical death.

Regardless of the cause, the image of death as a passageway, as a way through rather than a switch flipped, is compelling, perhaps providing a sliver of comfort to those grappling either with the thought of their own deaths or that of loved ones. In Portals & Passageways, Robert Morgan and Lina Tharsing open up their own doorways to what lies beyond, or parallel to, the reality we inhabit today.

Both Tharsing and Morgan access the supernatural through the use of the vernacular and everyday. Morgan through his use of recycled materials and dime store toys, and Tharsing in her repeated use of the defunct architecture found in a public field. They see what is passed over and walked past as full of cosmic potential and theoretical musing and invite us to do the same.

- Paul Michael Brown, Director of Institute 193