Gallery Hop: Reimagine

For this annual exhibit presented by the Creative Alliance for Arts Education, artists choose a drawing by a local child to use as inspiration, then reimagine the work in their own style and medium. The collaborative originals are auctioned off to raise funds for public school art programs in Fayette and surrounding counties.

Open bidding is available through Sept. 20, with final bidding taking place at the Sept. 20 Gallery Hop reception (5-8 p.m.)

The exhibit will be on display Aug. 9 through Oct. 5.