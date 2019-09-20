Gallery Hop Closing: "Speculative Monuments" by Sarah Zapata at Institute 193

Sarah Zapata’s weavings and textile-based sculptures have been described as monuments for alternate or future worlds or ruins from a past one. On view at Institute 193, for the first exhibition of her work in the South, Zapata is presenting an intimate series of watercolor studies made as references for her larger works. The drawings are one part of the artist’s research-steeped practice which routinely engages with the personal and collective histories tied to her intersecting identities as a queer, Peruvian-American raised in an Evangelical Christian household in Texas.

The exhibit is on display from August 7th to September 20th.