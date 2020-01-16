Gallery Hop: "Where Words Fail" by artists Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch & Melissa T. Hall

× Expand “You Said I Shouldn’t, Not That I Couldn’t”Photography, encaustic, found object, 18” x 24”

W H E R E W O R D S F A I L

Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch & Melissa T. Hall

Exhibit open in the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center's City Gallery through Feb. 1, 2020

EncaustiCastle artists Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch and Melissa T. Hall come together in this exhibit to explore the depth and breadth of where words hold meaning and truth, and how these stories we come to wrap around our lives can express; in paint, image, subtle color, and form. It is an exhibit that speaks to our time, in its exploration of truth in words or lack therein.

Gallery Hop reception: Jan. 17, 2020 | 5 – 8 p.m.

