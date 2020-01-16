City Gallery - Where Words Fail - You Said I Shouldn’t, Not That I Couldn’t - Melissa Hall.jpg
“You Said I Shouldn’t, Not That I Couldn’t” Photography, encaustic, found object, 18” x 24”

Gallery Hop: "Where Words Fail" by artists Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch & Melissa T. Hall

W H E R E     W O R D S    F A I L

Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch & Melissa T. Hall

Exhibit open in the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center's City Gallery through Feb. 1, 2020

EncaustiCastle artists Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch and Melissa T. Hall come together in this exhibit to explore the depth and breadth of where words hold meaning and truth, and how these stories we come to wrap around our lives can express; in paint, image, subtle color, and form. It is an exhibit that speaks to our time, in its exploration of truth in words or lack therein. 

Gallery Hop reception: Jan. 17, 2020 | 5 – 8 p.m.

Contact the City Gallery for questions regarding these artists, their artwork and upcoming receptions.

Info

12928202_1299439626736953_6140794111401606990_n.jpg
Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
VISUAL ART
to Google Calendar - Gallery Hop: "Where Words Fail" by artists Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch & Melissa T. Hall - 2020-01-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gallery Hop: "Where Words Fail" by artists Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch & Melissa T. Hall - 2020-01-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gallery Hop: "Where Words Fail" by artists Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch & Melissa T. Hall - 2020-01-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Gallery Hop: "Where Words Fail" by artists Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch & Melissa T. Hall - 2020-01-17 17:00:00
.