LexArts Gallery Hop is a monthly event that brings hundreds of locals and visitors together to celebrate art. Dozens of local galleries, museums and non-traditional exhibit spaces will be open to the public from 5-8 p.m. on Jan. 18 for the first hop of 2019, with each site presenting a new exhibit. We've curated a list below of some suggested "hop stops" that will be open for Gallery Hop. For more information, visit galleryhoplex.com.

Mary Rezny: You & Me. On display Jan. 8-Feb. 16. This exhibit pairs gallery owner Mary Rezny’s photography with artists working in other media: paint, drawing, fiber and sculpture. Infatuated by the beauty of the magnolia tree, Rezny photographed the magnolia with both traditional and non-traditional methods. Each artist (Karen Spears, Marco Logsdon, Stacey R. Chinn, Arturo Alonzo Sandoval) was asked to pick one of her photographs of the magnolia and add their distinctive artwork to it. M.S. Rezny Gallery, 903 Manchester St. www.msrenzy.com (859) 252-4647

“Merton’s Kentucky: Photographs by Br. Paul Quenon & Harry Hinkle." On display through Jan. 31. In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the death of Kentucky author and monk Thomas Merton, the Carnegie Center is hosting a special exhibit of photography featuring images of the Abbey of Gethsemani and Merton’s hermitage near Bardstown. Works by Brother Paul Quenon and Harry Hinkle offer a view of the landscapes that inspired Merton’s spiritual experiences and contemplative writing. The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning, 251 W. Second St. www.carnegiecenterlex.org/event/gallery-hop (859) 254-4175

Data, Mine." On display Jan. 16-Feb. 19. Featuring the data-driven artwork of Hasan Elahi and Laurie Frick, this exhibition explores the methodology and relationship each artist has with data. Elahi's work examines issues of surveillance, citizenship, migration and the challenges of borders and frontiers while Frick has created a body of personal data she then translates into vibrant works created from a variety of media, such as leather, wood and watercolors. Morlan Gallery, 300 N. Broadwaywww.transy.edu/about/arts/morlan (859) 233-8142

“Space: The Final Frontier” and “Mother Earth”. On display through Feb. 24. This exhibit features two different shows; an artist open based on the theme "Mother Earth" and quilts from the Quilt Artists of Kentucky 2018 Challenge: "Space: The Final Frontier." Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St. www.ccclex.org/art

Fired & Inspired. On display through Feb. 23. This exhibit highlights and gives appreciation for the importance of the mentor/mentee relationship in ceramics. Featured artists include Leah Combs, Stephanie Galli, Steve Heartsill, David Kring, Amelia Stamps and Mary Beth Zimmerman. LexArts Gallery, 161 N. Mill St. www.lexarts.org (859) 255-2951

"Paletteable". On display through Feb. 28. This exhibit features palette knife paintings of beautiful landscapes, florals, animals and more by 22 studio artists. Participating artists were challenged to create works of art using only the strokes of a palette knife. An artist reception will be held in conjunction with the Jan. 18th Gallery Hop. Artists' Attic, 401 W. Main St. www.theartistsattic.org(859) 254-5501

"Guinever Smith" and "Robert Pulley". Both exhibits on display through Feb. 3. In this body of work, Guinever Smith returns to a subject that captivates her: architecture. She explores the structures that offer us protection and warmth. Her work makes what is structurally solid, heavy and hard is made more approachable and lively. The forms in Robert Pulley's work are clay, stone and bronze. They are the physical result of small struggles with malleable materials working toward a unique completeness. His works are process driven and each object is formed with a series of materials and steps. City Gallery, 141 E. Main St.www.lexingtonky.gov/city-gallery (859) 425-2562

Maurice Sendak Art Exhibit. On display through Jan. 27. This exhibit features fifty pieces of American illustrator Maurice Sendak's original artwork - including his first sketches for "Where the Wild Things Are". Visitors can complete a digital scavenger hunt for a chance to win prizes and rock in Max's boat. Central Library Gallery, 140 E. Main St. www.lexpublib.org (859) 231-5500

Lexington Art League Exhibitions. Four new exhibitions will debut during the January Gallery Hop including solo ones by Clay Wainscott's "Return from Exile", Benjamin Salley's "First World Allegory" and Susan Deaton's "The God Burden". There will also be a group exhibition titled "Aurora" that was curated by Samantha Simpson, the Director of Art Galleries at Georgetown College. "Aurora" includes works by Natalie Baxter, Adrienne Dixon, Lori Larusso, Joe Paushel, T. Michael Martin and John Harlan Norris. The Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive.