Gallery Hop: The Work of Jeff Chapman-Crane at First Presbyterian Church of Lexington

From Jeff Chapman-Crane: "I am an Appalachian artist. The work I do is rooted in the experience of being Appalachian. That experience, I believe, has been misunderstood by nearly everyone outside the region, and by far too many within it. Certainly, it has been misrepresented by the popular media. Characterizations like those found in The Beverly Hillbillies, Snuffy Smith, Lil' Abner, and Hee Haw form the predominant image of life in Appalachia. Such a portrayal is, at best, a trivialization of a rich, diverse, and valuable indigenous culture. At worst it is demeaning, cruel, and damaging. The exploitation that has long been a part of Appalachia's history is directly related to the self-image of its people. Regrettably, the negative stereotypes of mountain life have influenced not only those outside the region, but Appalachia's own people as well."

The show will run through September 29. The next Gallery Hop is Friday, September 20, from 5-8 p.m.