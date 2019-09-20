Gallery Hop Opening: "Inter-face/Interphase" by Kiptoo Taurus at Mill and Max Gallery

Inter-face/Interphase: Sculpture and Paintings by Kiptoo Taurus

Since migrating from Kenya to Kentucky in 2012, Kiptoo Taurus has begun to sense a mysterious absence of personal understanding about who he is and where he comes from. He documents his inner exploration of these questions through experimentation with various materials, manifesting his journey's frustrations into sculptures and paintings that call out to what is not there, drawing attention to what is not clearly understood or formed, and thus revealing the significance of what is absent.

Exhibit on Display: September 20th - October 27th