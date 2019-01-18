Exhibition Openings

Four gallery openings at Loudoun House featuring works by;

Aurora: The artists featured in this exhibition treat color as a provocative instrument of expression. Their choices are not arbitrary. The works’ use of bold, vibrant, attention-grabbing hues allows each to convey meaning, significance, and sentiment. Subsequently, their works create a unique and affecting impression upon the viewer. Aurora seeks to highlight the transformative experience created by the various uses and explorations of color through multi-media works, and their ultimate effect upon the reciprocating viewer.

Return from Exile is the first solo exhibition of artworks by the Lexington artist Clay Wainscott. Despite lacking prominent visibility, he has persisted in a consistent creative practice for over forty years. This show encompasses most of his creative career, including artworks from 1979 to present day.

Benjamin Salley: A vein of exploration and experimentation led to classical painting and how it relates to the modern world.

Susan Deaton: The art reflects experiences and perspective. The drawings presented in “The God Burden” are the artist's responses to current social and environmental issues.