Is the historic south Lexington property Waveland haunted? Do you dare to find out? The Lexington Paranormal Research Society will hold a paranormal investigation at the historic site, with all proceeds to be donated to the Friends of Waveland organization. The ghost hunt will begin at 8pm. Tickets are $20 . Call to make your reservation. Meet at the cabin at 8:00 p.m. The paranormal investigation will last until midnight.

Not recommended for children.