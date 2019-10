Ghost Hunts at Waveland!

Ghost Hunt – Is Waveland Haunted? Come if you dare! Three exclusive hunts for 2019 – don’t miss out!

Friday, March 29th

Friday, October 25th

Friday, November 1st

The Lexington Paranormal Research Society ghost hunt will begin at 8pm. Tickets are $20 . Call to make your reservation! Meet at the cabin at 8:00 p.m. The paranormal investigation will last until midnight.

Not recommended for children. They are donating all proceeds to the Friends of Waveland as a fundraiser.