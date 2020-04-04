Koffin Kats/ Vice Tricks

Al's Bar 601 North Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Vice Tricks are a Psychobilly Rock project based out of Louisville, KY.

The Koffin Kats began by putting together songs with such subjects as dealing with the horrors of the real world, as well as Science Fiction. The band started in small local bars playing for beer, hoping for gas money, and eventually made their way out of the Midwest. The next couple of years contained positives; including numerous North American tours, and negatives concerning changes at the drumming position with Damian being replaced by Katch Katcher. During this time they released their first three albums: Koffin Kats (2003), Inhumane (2005), and Straying From The Pack (2006). All on Hairball 8 Records.

Al's Bar 601 North Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
