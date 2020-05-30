Atlanta-based rapper Gucci Mane is a trap pioneer who kicked off his storied career with a prolific run of albums and mixtapes before a prison sentence proved a crucial turning point in his narrative. While incarcerated, he continued to feed fans, issuing over two-dozen mixtapes. By the time he was released, he emerged a respected genre icon and steered his life in a more positive direction. Continuing his busy recording schedule, he issued almost a dozen efforts in a matter of years, including post-prison career higlights such as Everybody Looking (2016), Mr. Davis (2017), and Woptober II (2019), which were all Top 10 hits on the Billboard 200.