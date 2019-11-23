Alternative string quartet, Hawktail, is a collection of four of the most exciting young voices in acoustic music today. Featuring Brittany Haas on fiddle, Jordan Tice on guitar, Paul Kowert on bass, and Dominic Leslie on mandolin, this super group’s members are most recognizable from their various other outfits including Punch Brothers, David Rawlings, Crooked Still, and A Prairie Home Companion. Their modern, original instrumental style is a bluegrass influenced fusion of fiddle-tune instrumentals, jazz, Celtic, and classical chamber music.