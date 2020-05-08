Henry’s TV credits include appearances on NBC’s The Tonight Show, CBS’s The Late, Late, Show, and NBC’s Young Comedians Special. He served two years as host of NBC’s Friday Night Videos and had many guest roles on various network sitcoms. Henry was co-creator, co-producer and co-writer of “The Henry Cho Show” on GAC.

Henry’s one hour Comedy Central Special, “What’s That Clickin Noise?” is currently running and he can also be heard daily on Sirrus, XM and Blue Collar Radio. He’s also a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry.

Showtimes:

Fri., May 8 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Sat., May 9 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.